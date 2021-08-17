Indian Idol 12 EXCLUSIVE: Pawandeep on his wish to sing for Salman Khan & collaboration with Arunita Kanjilal

Singer Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the winner for Indian Idol 12 at the grand finale episode that was held on Sunday, August 15. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pawandeep expresses his excitement of winning the show. “The feeling is really nice. I have been receiving a lot of love and support from the audience. All of this has happened because of them, their love and their votes. So I hope this bond always stays the same forever, and I’ll always keep singing for them,” says Rajan.

He hopes that all other contestants on the show get good songs to sing too, and that they all progress together in their respective careers. Meanwhile, is there any actor that he would want to give playback for? “I would love to sing for Salman (Khan) Sir. He is such a big superstar, and I would love to sing for him if I get the opportunity,” states Pawandeep. He further adds that as a singer he doesn’t want to limit himself to any particular genre.

“One should be prepared, as the songs will be offered depending on the situation in a film, and not as per the genre. Yes, in a single we can experiment with a genre, but in a film situation is important, and the preparation is going on for the same,” he shares.

The singer has often been romantically linked with contestant Arunita Kanjilal. While the duo have refuted the rumours, Pawandeep says that he and Arunita are really good friends, and they will surely collaborate for a lot of duets in the future.

