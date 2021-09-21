KKK 11 EXCLUSIVE: From Arjun Bijlani to Aastha Gill; Here are contestants’ performance deets from the finale

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will find its winner today, as the top 6 finalists along with a few eliminated contestants are shooting for the finale episode in Mumbai. The major chunk of the show was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and the final six contestants of the 11th season includes - , , Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Pinkvilla now has a few inside updates from the set where the finale episode is presently being shot.

While the final stunt will be performed later during the day, the contestants are also performing for the last episode. “Aastha Gill will sing some of her popular tracks, while her act will see a few other contestants shake a leg with her, which includes Divyanka and Shweta. The contestants will join her on stage one by one. Arjun and Rahul are also performing together, and in a true Khatron Ke Khiladi style their act will have some aerial stunts and fire elements too. The celebrities had been rehearsing for this for a while, and were really looking forward to the finale,” informs a source close to the development.

The contestants in this season have also established a strong bond with host Rohit Shetty. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun had showered praise on the Simmba director. “The way he hosts the show is fabulous. I think this lot really got along well with him, we had a lot of fun while shooting. Even when the camera used to be off, we used to sit and chat with him and he seemed like a very humble human being. He told us a lot of stories about the industry generally, how hard working some of the actors are. So it was very inspiring to hear him in terms of how everybody functions,” Bijlani had said.

