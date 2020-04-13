Pankaj Kapur's Office Office makes a comeback on TV amid lockdown; Manoj Pahwa and Hemant Pandey are elated

As Pankaj Kapur starrer sitcom Office Office is all set to return to the small screen amidst Coronavirus lockdown, his co-stars Manoj Pahwa and Hemant Pandey have expressed their happiness. Read on.

The lockdown in India is about to extend a little further, owing to the danger of the Coronavirus pandemic. Yes, many states have already announced an extension up to April 30, 2020. With the extension in the stay-indoors phase, we will be bound to be at home for a little longer than we all had imagined and prepared for. But, what needs to be done, cannot be escaped. While the shootings have been stalled, the showbiz world has taken the responsibility of entertaining the viewers and driving away their boredom re-running some iconic shows on TV.

As we all know shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi have already made a comeback, now joining the league is a popular sitcom Office Office. Yes, the Pankaj Kapur starrer show is all set to re-run on the small screen amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The timeless classic filled with madness, laughter, and non-stop entertainment will start airing from today (April 13, 2020). You can catch the show from Monday to Friday at 6 PM and 10:30 PM only on Sony SAB.

The show revolved around Mussaddi Lal Tripathi's life. Portrayed as a common man struggling to get his work done in different corrupt offices, the TV series had a perfect blend of reality and fiction. The satirical comedy also starred Deven Bhojani, Asawari Joshi, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey, and Manoj Pahwa as the office staff. While one was empathetic towards Mussaddi Lal's bureaucratic hurdles, the annoying yet entertaining employees made the plot unique and catchy. The show originally aired in 2001 and offered freshness to comedy.

Upon learning that Office Office is returning to the small screen, actors Manoj Pahwa, Asawari Joshi, Hemant Pandey, and Deven Bhojani couldn't contain their excitement. They expressed their happiness and recalled their fond memories from the show. Reminiscing some good old memories from their shooting days, the actors revealed their feelings to see the show coming back again.

Here's what the Office Office stars had to say about its re-run:

1. Manoj Pahwa (Bhati): It's a good feeling that when you have worked so hard for a show, which also performed well in its time, is now returning for the audience to enjoy. People who have loved the show previously will be able to reminisce about the memories and those who haven't seen it but only heard about it will be able to see it. Those were some great days and it was a lovely experience shooting for this show, with such an amazing bunch of actors. I had a really good rapport with the entire team and I've especially learnt a lot from Pankaj Kapur sir, who was our senior. The entire team had such a good bond that we used to look forward to going on sets and have fun while shooting. It's a great memory.

2. Hemant Pandey (Pandey Ji): My happiness knows no bounds that the show which is so close to my heart will be back. The timing of Office Office making a comeback is perfect as during this testing time the families can come together and watch a show that only brings happiness. Like my colleague Patel Ji used to say, 'ab toh do baatein hogi' - this show will make people nostalgic and also make younger audiences experience comedy like never before. I have beautiful memories attached to the show and even I cannot wait to watch Office Office again. The show earned immense love and support back then and even today the story is so relevant and relatable. Office Office created classic comedy which can never grow old and I look forward to reliving my old memories through the show.

3. Deven Bhojani (Patel): I am ecstatic as two of my shows, Bhakharwadi and Office Office will now be airing again. It's a great feeling that the Office Office is coming back. We had done it during 2001 - 2002. And after almost 2 decades, it would go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. How a common man suffers and struggles when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people. In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain, and sadness, the re-run of the show will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I am looking forward to such a show.

4. Asawari Joshi (Usha Madam): After two decades we are coming back for the viewers. We are going through a tough and challenging time right now and to make this phase much easier for everyone and to spread happiness, Office Office is coming your way. It seems unreal that it has been over 20 long years since we started shooting for this show. All the immensely talented artists of Office Office were mainly from the theatre background and I believe magic happens when theater artists come together on a project. All the characters have received so much love from the viewers for their uniqueness.

