The actress even shared their heart-melting pictures on her Instagram handle and expressed her joy. Fans and friends flooded her comment section with their congratulatory messages. As Divya has begun her new journey with Apurva Padgaonkar , we bring you some lesser-known facts about him that fans want to know.

Popular actress Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday in a grand manner on December 4. The celebration was attended by many popular faces such as Esha Gupta, Donal Bisht, Ridhima Pandit, Baseer Ali, Kishwer Merchant, Miesha Iyer, and Nikita Bhamidipati. It was indeed a special day for Divya as she got engaged to the love of her life Apurva Padgaonkar. Apurva stole the limelight as he dedicated a fairytale proposal to the birthday girl in front of everyone.

5 Things to know about Divya Agarwal's fiance Apurva Padgaonkar:

Apurva Padgaonkar has completed his engineering and also holds an MBA degree. He is an engineer-turned-businessman who is now a restaurateur.

Divya's beau has a great reputation in the hospitality industry. He is a proud owner of four restaurants in Mumbai - The Tiger Pub (Vashi), Soy Street (Vashi), Lemon Leaf (Bandra), and Pot Pourri (Chembur).

Along with running 4 restaurants, Apurva also takes Master classes in which he teaches cooking and painting.

He is a fitness enthusiast and hits the gym regularly despite having an erratic schedule.

Apurva is an avid dog lover and has two Shih Tzu named Eva and Nia.

Divya Agarwal's career:

Speaking about Divya Agarwal's professional front, the actress is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya has joined hands with popular actors for several music videos amongst which most even became hits. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.