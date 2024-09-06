5 Underrated Turkish dramas that deserve to be on your watchlist: Aci Ask to Yurek Cikmazi

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse and domestic violence.

In recent years, the audience's interests in terms of content have shifted. People are now investing themselves in exploring other shows and films, leading to a growing enthusiasm for content from various countries. Alongside the already popular Indian daily soaps, there is a rising interest in Turkish dramas. While some Turkish series are well-recognized by Indian audiences, there are a plethora of underrated ones that deserve attention. So, Pinkvilla brings you a list of five lesser-known and underrated Turkish dramas, each promising captivating storylines and impressive background scores that are sure to surprise and leave a lasting impression.

1. Yurek Cikmazi (Secrets of an Angel)

It is the story of a woman, Cennet, who comes to Istanbul from her village as a bride, and her marriage to Yilmaz lasts for almost forty years. Unlike happy relationships, the woman starts experiencing bad times after her husband starts abusing her. After tolerating all the hardships for years, she gets paralyzed and meets death.

Cennet's tragic end leaves everyone tearful, including her three children and husband. However, there comes a twist when a letter that Cennete had written before her death shows up. As per the letter, the woman blames her husband for her tragic death. It causes huge drama among siblings, thereby becoming the core plot of the show.

2. Calikusu (Lovebird)

As the name suggests, Calikusu is a Turkish romantic drama series based on a novel by the same name. However, the show brings a new perspective to the novel and revolves around Feride and Kamran. The former is an orphan girl who attends a boarding school, and her routine during breaks and holidays includes visiting her aunt.

During the time she stays with her aunt, Feride falls in love with her cousin, Kamran. Eventually, the feeling becomes mutual, and the series takes viewers on a journey of love and companionship. Calikusu stars Fahriye Evcen and Burak Ozcivit in lead roles.

3. Aci Ask (Bitter Love)

If there would be an answer to what role fate plays in making a relationship successful or letting lovers part ways, Aci Ask has to be the ultimate answer. It is the story of Melek and Bulut, who fall in love with each other during the first meeting. On the other hand, there is a woman named Sude. Her only aim in life is to love and be loved by someone. It doesn't end here.

Aci Ask also features another character, Ali. He is a man with intentions of sacrificing anything for love. So, this Turkish drama series is all about how the fades of these four young people are intertwined and how their lives navigate several challenges.

4. Adini Sen Koy (Prisoner of Love)

The age-old concept of opposites attracting has always fascinated people. But what happens when two individuals with vastly different interests and perspectives on life find themselves in a relationship and are compelled to live as a couple? This is what Adini Sen Koy is all about. Omer and Zehra sign a contract according to which they pretend to be a married couple under certain circumstances.

However, the twist is that they get into a pretended marriage for Omer's family, but it should be hidden from Zehra's. Speaking of the cast, Adini Sen Koy stars Erkan Meric, Hazal Subasi, Hande Ozdemir, and Hande Comertler, among others.

5. Uc Kurus (The Bad Penny)

Turkish dramas are not always romantic, but some are filled with mystery, intense drama, and crime. Uc Kurus is one such series that falls in the latter category. It is the story of a police captain, who tries to catch a serial killer. As per the official plot, a killer prowls through a neighbourhood, marking each victim with three pennies as a chilling signature. After the case is assigned to the organized crime unit, the team's captain suspects a Romani mafia leader to be the serial killer.

However, the Mafia doesn't turn out to be the culprit, and hence, the investigation team tries other ways to find the serial killer. Surprisingly, a connection between the Three Penny Killer and the mafia's tragic past overtakes the plot.

Besides these five underrated Turkish dramas, you can also watch Ariza (Fault), Tuzak (Trap), Aldatmak (To Betray), Vuslat (Beloved), Avlu (The Yard), and Akrep (Scorpion).

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your favourite popcorn and binge-watch these Turkish dramas to emerge in a world full of love, thrill, romance, family ties, revenge, and whatnot. Also, as a beginner, you must show sincerity in watching these shows.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

