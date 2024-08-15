Vedaa Box Office Vibe: John Abraham and Sharvari starrer is solid but released in wrong period

John Abraham’s latest action thriller Vedaa is clashing with two of the biggest Bollywood films this year i.e. Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein on Independence Day. Even in the past few years, John has been an actor who has constantly released his films on I-Day along with other biggies, but this time it's a three-way clash and far more intense than it has ever been. Let's have a look at how the film will perform at the box office.

Apart from John Abraham, Vedaa also features Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead while Tamannaah Bhatia and Ashish Vidyarthi among others also play pivotal roles. The Nikkhil Advani directorial is based on caste issues and he has gone bold with it. To explain the film in a few words, I think it’ll be suitable to call it a commercialized niche film.

When I call it commercial it doesn't mean the writers or director have topped it with too much unnecessary masala or have dumbed it down for the audience. When I call it a niche film, it doesn't mean it's only meant to be watched by a small section of the audience. Vedaa is a masterfully created film that is hard-hitting and makes you uncomfortable with its subject but has enough mass elements to elevate your overall experience as well.

Of course, that doesn't mean that it's an ideal mass entertainer. Family audience will stay away from it especially when Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein are there. But for a section of the audience that loves hard-hitting films topped with heroism and action-packed scenes, this one will get a big thumbs up. Vedaa’s first half follows a slow burner narrative where you understand the characters, their world, where they come from, their challenges, and what they stand for.

The build-up is outstanding and you wait for action to take over the narrative. In the second half when all of this happens, it gives a satisfying experience because everything is worth the wait. Nowhere do you feel that it’s a regular action film because drama is also a strong part of the narrative.

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh have done fantastic work as actors, but the rest of the cast shines as well especially Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi. They evoke the hate inside you and make the drama even more compelling.

While the film has its strengths, it seems unlikely to perform well at the box office. It may earn some praise from viewers, but the competition from two other releases will limit its opportunities. Although having some free weeks could allow Vedaa to remain in theaters for a while, attracting a substantial audience will be challenging. Current advance booking trends indicate a modest opening, and the total earnings are expected to fall between Rs 45 crore and 55 crore.

It would have done better if it was released two weeks after or two weeks before August 15.

