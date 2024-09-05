Shweta and Palak Tiwari redefine Mother-Daughter style at Call Me Bae premiere

Shweta Tiwari, known for her acting prowess and impeccable style, along with her daughter Palak Tiwari, recently turned heads at the premiere of Ananya Panday’s show Call Me Bae.

The mother-daughter duo stole the spotlight with their stunning outfits and fashionable presence, catching the attention of the paparazzi as they posed together at the star-studded event.

Shweta looked elegant in a full-length white Zara polyester crepe jumpsuit paired with sparkling diamond earrings. She kept her look sophisticated with open, softly curled hair and minimal makeup.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress rocked a chic denim look in a stylish sleeveless jumpsuit with bell-bottom pants. She enhanced her look with a mauve pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and blushed cheeks. She accessorized with strappy sandals and small studs while her hair was styled in soft waves.

The premiere was a star-studded event, with many Bollywood celebrities gracing the occasion. Ananya Panday, the lead of Call Me Bae, arrived with her close friend Suhana Khan. Other notable attendees included Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karishma Tanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Orry, all adding a touch of glamour to the night.

Shweta Tiwari is currently winning the hearts of the audience in the Aapka Apna Zakir show, which is led by Zakir Khan and features Rithvik Dhanjani, Paresh Ganatra, and Gopal Dutt as panelists.

Palak Tiwari was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and her next offering would be The Virgin Tree, whose shooting reportedly has been wrapped.

For those uaware, Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her first husband, actor Raja Chaudhary. The couple divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage, with Shweta citing issues due to Raja's alcoholism and domestic violence. Shweta later married actor Abhinav Kohli, and they have a son, Reyansh Kohli. Currently, Shweta is a single mother raising both of her children.

