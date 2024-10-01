Adnaan Shaikh shares FIRST reaction to his sister's allegations about him beating her; calls FIR and accusations 'fake'

Adnaan Shaikh has hit the headlines, but not for good reasons. According to the reports, his sister has filed an FIR against him and alleged that the social media influencer beat her. Following a flurry of media reports circulating across the internet, Adnaan took to his social media handle and called the legal complaint 'fake.' The former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant provided reassurance to his fans, urging them not to be concerned and promising that the truth would soon be revealed. He asserted that the allegations put against him were not true.

Breaking the silence on the controversy, Adnaan said, "Hi everyone, toh main dekh raha hoon ki teen chaar din se kuch rumors phail rahe hain aur main inn sab par reply karna munasib nahi samjha. Par fir PR waale usi cheez ko uthaa ke daal rahe hai, kyunki Adnaan ki shaadi bahut hype mei thi aur bahut logo ke nazron mei yeh khatke, especially kuch jo apne purane jo the unn logon ke."

"(So, I have been seeing that some rumors are being spread for the last 3-4 days, and I did not think it appropriate to reply to all of them. But then the PR people brought up the same thing because my wedding was under a lot of hype, and many didn't like it, especially my old acquaintances)."

He went on to add that the other party has been sharing copies of fake FIR complaints. Adnaan also expressed faith in the Mumbai police and the Indian constitution. The internet sensation remarked, "Sahi time par jo galat hai woh bars ke peeche rahega (Whoever will be wrong will end up being behind bars)." Lastly, Adnaan Shaikh assured that the truth will uncover itself and there's nothing to worry about.

For the uninformed, a video went viral wherein Adnaan Shaikh's sister accused him of beating her up. An activist named Furkhan accompanied her to the Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon. Furkhan initially advised her to resolve the dispute at home, believing that familial matters should not be discussed openly. However, after sensing the severity of the case, they took such a step.

The activist stated that Adnaan allegedly beat up his sister in front of everyone at Altiuz Multispecialty Hospital in Malad and also reportedly attacked his father-in-law. The activist learned about these events from the social media personality’s sister, who provided a detailed account of the disturbing incidents.

