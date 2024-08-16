Throwback: When Kirron Kher slammed India's Got Talent 8 contestant for twerking in denim shorts but Karan Johar and Malaika Arora disagreed

India's Got Talent 8 was one of the most loved reality shows, and several talented aspiring people got a stage to showcase their talent on India's biggest platform. Judged by Kirron Kher, Karan Johar, and Malaika Arora, the show made headlines several times when judges's opinions clashed and caught eyeballs. Here's revisiting a time when Malaika and Karan's opinions clashed with their co-judge, Kirron Kher.

In one of the audition episodes of India's Got Talent 8, a contestant stunned the judges and guest judges, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, with her contemporary act on Saibo. However, during her next performance, she grooved to the remix version of Choli Ke Peeche, removed her draped skirt, and danced in denim shorts.

Unfortunately, this transition of outfit offended Bollywood veteran actress Kirron Kher. As soon as the contestant's performance finished, Malaika and Karan praised her performance, but Kirron Kher objected. When Karan asked Kher if she liked the performance, she said, "Mujhe aisa laga ki isme hilaana julaana zyada tha and grace thodi kam thi (I personally feel this performance hat a lot of moves but the grace was missing)."

She further commented, pointed out the contestant's twerking, and said, "When you started the performance, I was smiling, but when you got into your nikkar (denim shorts), I knew that this would happen." Malaika Arora disagreed with Kirron Kher's comment and said, "But this is not nikkar; this is denim shorts." The veteran actress got offended, and Karan interrupted and praised the contestant's performance.

This is not the first time their opinions clashed; there have been instances when the three judges weren't on the same page, which caught everyone's attention. Despite the differences in their thoughts and opinions, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher's camaraderie on India's Got Talent Season 8 was unmissable.

The last season, India Got Talent 10, was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Kirron Kher, Badshah and Shilpa Shetty.

