Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming note about Kaun Banega Crorepati contestants, ‘You cannot tear yourself away from…’

Amitabh Bachchan, the charismatic host of Kaun Bange Crorepati, is one of the primary reasons the quiz-based show is so popular among viewers. Currently, he is busy hosting the 16th season. The megastar recently took to his personal blog to share a heartfelt post on the individuals he meets on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan maintains an active presence on his personal blog, where he writes about life, work, daily activities, and more. In the latest post, he beautifully wrote about how through Kaun Banega Crorepati, he gets to meet people from all walks of life. He wrote, “you cannot tear yourself away from the life and circumstances of the contestants at KBC .. we live in a World that is alien to theirs , as do they .. and the realisation of this phenomena is a revelation for both.”

Further, Big B wrote, “their innocence gives a look into their World of the unseen unknown World of today .. and we are the ones that have no sense of the existence of them that survive and exist in the backwaters of a tier that can only be described in words, but never in its truest form .. and when the two doth meet , an explosion of the true vision appears before us in real time .. and that is as wondrous and challenging filled with their desire to know , and ours of knowing, but not knowing in the true sense ..”

Check out the screenshots from Amitabh Bachchan’s blog below:

He continued, “the wonder in their eyes is the genuine feel of them that experience the world beyond theirs, for the very first time .. and in ours the striking questionnaire of how ever does this happen..”

“but it does .. and when it does the admiration and awe that we in this World experience, simply weakens our own livings and belief .. for theirs is in greater feel..”

Along with this post, he added a series of pictures of himself from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. After writing about the contestants of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Bollywood actor wrote that he wants to express more, but there’s hesitation as he needs to understand more before he can put his thoughts into paper.

For those who came late, Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000. Owing to his health issues, he stepped down from hosting duties in the 3rd season, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into his shoes. Since the 4th season, he has not given the show a miss.

