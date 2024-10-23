Anupamaa fame Chandni Bhagwanani reveals getting death threats during Sanjivani, ‘I couldn't process it’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, depression and trolling, which could be triggering for some readers.

Chandni Bhagwanani, who is best known for essaying the role of Pakhi in Anupamaa after Muskan Bamne’s exit, recently spoke about being subjected to trolling. The trolls left no stone unturned to belittle her as they body-shamed her and passed brutal remarks. This unfortunate incident happened when she was working on Sanjivani.

Talking to Telly Talk India/Times Now, Chandni Bhagwanani shared, "I was body shamed; there were comments about my personal character, like what kind of girl I am. My parents used to get messages and I also received death threats. So, I couldn't process it. I thought that I would get into depression because I was unable to handle it."

She also added that out of 10 comments on her social media posts, half were about her body and character. Netizens called her names like slut and bitch. It was too much for the actress to handle. Talking about how she reacted to them, she shared, “I used to go on Instagram Live and bash my fans because I was so annoyed.”

For the unversed, Chandni played a negative role in the 2019 show Sanjivani. She essayed the character of Dr. Asha Kanwar. The show saw Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, and Gaurav Chopra in significant roles.

On the work front, Chandni was last seen in the show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. She played the role of Pakhi Shah after Muskan Bamne’s exit. Recently, she exited the show before the leap and shared that she is too young to play the role of a mother.

In the same conversation, she also talked about the environment on Anupamaa sets. Calling it a fun and happy environment, she shared everyone shared lunch and ate together. For the unversed, the serial took a leap and most of the old cast exited except Rupali Ganguly.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

