Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena to exit Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer post leap; here's how her character's track will end

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa is one of the top-rated daily soaps and has a massive fanbase. As per the recent reports doing rounds, the popular show is set to take a 15-year-long leap. Yes, reportedly Rupali and Gaurav will be retained whereas the track of other actors will be discontinued.

Amidst this news, it is said that Nishi Saxena's character Dimple's track in Anupamaa will also end before the show jumps to the leap. According to an India Forums report, Nishi's character Dimpy won't be a part of the show after the leap and her track will see a tragic end. Reportedly, Dimpy is expected to face a tragic fate due to which her character will die.

It is also said that Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa will undergo a significant change. Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers about a major update regarding Anupamaa. As per our sources, a new lead character will step in to essay the main character post the 15-year leap. Sources suggest that the new lead will be named Kajal.

Kajal will be an independent feisty, fun-living and vulnerable character. The makers are on a hunt to find an actress who can essay the lead role, Kajal in Anupamaa. Not only this but the makers are planning to write an intense and tragic story for Kajal.

According to the current track of Anupamaa, Meenu and Sagar have taken a surprising turn by getting married after eloping, leaving Anupama and Shah family members in shock. On the other hand, Anupamaa and Anuj have reunited are romance is in the air for them.

For the uninformed, Anupamaa lead actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma recently took an exit from the show. Speaking about Sudhanshu's exit, the sudden decision of the actor left the audience and his co-stars in shock.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena and others in pivotal roles.

