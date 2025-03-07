Anupamaa PROMO: Why did Anupama SLAP Gautam amidst Rahi and Prem's wedding?

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role since its inception, has been the audience's favorite show. The hit Indian TV drama has kept viewers hooked for a long time by continuously introducing unexpected twists and turns.

At present, the storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Prem and Rahi's wedding. While the Kothari and Shah families are busy with the wedding rituals, Anupamaa catches Gautam red-handed as he misbehaves with Prathna and Prem.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media page. In this promo, Anupamaa welcomes the Kothari family as they arrive with Prem's wedding procession. Meanwhile, Gautam accuses Prathna of following Rahi's advice and standing up for herself. He misbehaves with her and physically assaults her. Just then, Prem arrives to intervene. As soon as he enters, Gautam taunts Prathna by calling Prem her "lover."

Advertisement

While Prem (essayed by Shivam Khajuria ) takes a stand for Prathna, Gautam kicks him. Anupamaa saves Prem from falling. When Gautam tries to misbehave with Anupamaa, she gives him a tight slap, leaving him infuriated.

The caption of this promo read: "Ek taraf shaadi ki rasmein, toh doosri taraf anyaay ke khilaaf Anupamaa ne uthai awaaz. Kya ab shaadi mein aayegi koi baadha?"

(Translation: "On one side, the wedding rituals; on the other, Anupamaa raises her voice against injustice. Will the wedding now face any obstacles?")

Watch Anupamaa's Promo here-

In the forthcoming episode of Anupamaa, audiences can expect a high dose of drama as several unexpected twists and turns may unfold during Rahi (essayed by Adrija Roy) and Prem's wedding.

Advertisement

While Rahi and Prem plan to move to Mumbai to pursue their studies after the wedding, Vasundhara and Parag have their own plans to stop them. Recently, viewers expressed their disappointment with the makers for repeating Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding outfits.

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria, and more in lead roles, Anupamaa remains a fan favorite and continues to entertain audiences.