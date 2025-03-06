TRP Report: Udne Ki Aasha, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more; List of top 5 shows of this week

The TRP report for this week is out, and there have been no major changes this week! TRP offers insight to the viewers and the makers to help them understand which shows have managed to impress the audience. This week, shows such as Anupamaa, Udne Ki Aasha and more have managed to rank in the top 5 spots. Here's the list of the top 5 most watched shows of this week.

Here are top 5 shows of this week:

Serial name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.3 Anupamaa 2.2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.1 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.0 Jaadu Teri Nazar 1.9

1- Udne Ki Aasha

Sachin and Sailee's story once again impressed the audience. Udne Ki Aasha remains consistent in its first spot on this week's TRP chart. The show has received 2.3 ratings and has secured first place on the TRP report. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show resonates deeply with viewers. The audience loves the storyline of the show, and the numbers are a proof of it.

Advertisement

2- Anupamaa

Anupamaa stands strong on the second spot yet again. The Rupali Ganguly-starrer has managed to be the audience's favorite daily soap ever since it premiered. The current plot revolves around Rahi (essayed by Adrija Roy) and Prem's (essayed by Shivam Khajuria) wedding. The shocking twists and unlimited dose of drama are getting love from the fans. Anupamaa has received 2.5 ratings this week.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a show that has been one of the longest-running daily soaps, is still receiving immense love from the viewers because of its amazing storyline. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has secured the third spot and has got 2.1 ratings this week. The storyline currently revolves around Armaan and Abhira leaving the Poddar house with Shivani to start their new life.

Advertisement

4- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Shritama Mitra, who essays the impressive character of an advocate, has been consistently receiving applause for her performance. Her acting mettle and strong personality in the show are like a breath of fresh air for the viewers. This week, Advocate Anjali Awasthi received 2.0 ratings, and the show has bagged the fourth rank.

5- Jaadu Teri Nazar

This new fantasy thriller has quickly secured a spot in the top 5 on the RP chart. Jaadu Teri Nazar premiered last week and has already secured the fifth spot on TRP. Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan starrer has got 1.9 ratings.

Tune in to Pinkvilla every Thursday to see the TRP report for this week!