Anupamaa Written Episode, July 4: Dimple and Titu get married with Anupama’s support; family celebrates with newlyweds

Anupamaa Written Episode, July 4: In today's episode, Hasmuk reassures Titu not to be concerned about Vanraj. Leela believes that Vanraj will come to understand Titu eventually. Anupama questions Titu and Dimple about their desire to get married. Vanraj angrily breaks things.

Sushma thanks Anupama for her support towards Titu. Anupama considers herself a mother. Sushma expresses no objection to Titu living with the Shahs. Dimple promises Sushma that she and Titu, along with Ansh, will visit her. Sushma gives Dimple her blessings.

Anuj reassures Aadya that Titu and Dimple got married without any obstacles

Aadya inquires if everything has fallen into place, and Anuj reassures her that everything is going smoothly. Meanwhile, Ansh speaks to Titu, urging him not to cause any pain to Dimple. Titu reassures Ansh, promising that he will take care of Dimple and ensure her happiness. Yashdeep, observing the couple, expresses his belief that true love always finds a happy ending. As the events unfold, Anupama and Anuj find themselves lost in thoughts about each other.

The wedding ceremony of Dimple and Titu reaches its conclusion, marking the beginning of their married life. Ansh, taking charge, organizes the various wedding rituals for the newlyweds, making sure everything is perfect for them. This celebration prompts Anupama and Anuj to reminisce about their own wedding, recalling the joy and love they felt on their special day.

Anuj, watching Dimple and Titu, is convinced that they have achieved their happy ending. However, this also leads him to ponder his own love story with Anupama, wondering if it too will find a fulfilling conclusion. Amidst all these emotions, Aadya becomes enraged upon seeing Anupama, adding a layer of tension to the otherwise joyous occasion.

Anupama welcomes Titu and Dimple warmly. She shares a lesson about living harmoniously with her son-in-law. Hasmuk believes that society needs to change its perspective on living with a son-in-law.

Anupama instructs Leela to begin the ritual, and Kavya and Kinjal follow suit. However, Pakhi refuses to participate in the rituals for Titu and Dimple. Anuj expresses his feelings, leading to Aadya becoming angry with him.

Dimple and Titu receive everyone's blessings. Anupama asks Titu to take his time settling into the Shah household. Titu reassures Anupama, while Sushma decides to leave. Anupama invites Sushma to stay, but Sushma feels it would make it harder to part with Titu later. Dimple promises to visit Sushma, and Yashdeep offers to drop her off.

Dimple feels that Vanraj is in the right, and Titu praises Vanraj. Anupama asks Vanraj to bless Titu and Dimple. Titu expresses his willingness to be punished by Vanraj for his second mistake. Anupama advises Dimple and Titu to give Vanraj some time.

Titu and Dimple's wedding rituals spark joy and playfulness

Titu and Dimple engage in a playful ring game as part of their wedding rituals. Anupama joins in the search for the ring, with Anuj stepping in to help her find it. Despite Anuj's assistance, Anupama makes an effort to maintain her distance from him. Amidst the fun and laughter, Titu ensures that Dimple emerges victorious in the game, adding to the joy of the celebration. The episode ends here.

