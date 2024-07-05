Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly drops PICS of seeking blessings from little girl on set: 'My biggest strength is...'

Rupali Ganguly is currently charming the audiences in the number one TV show across the channels, Anupamaa. The talented actress often receives appreciation for her phenomenal performance as the titular character of the show.

Rupali is a devotional person, and she does not hide this fact. Ganguly often takes time to go on spiritual journies to religious places like Vaishno Devi among others and she has always stated that she is a devotee of Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva.

Rupali Ganguly shared spiritual pictures from Anupamaa sets

Rupali Ganguly took to social media to share a few pictures from the sets of Anupamaa wherein she can be seen taking blessings from a character playing Goddess Durga. Sharing the pictures, Rupali dished out her thoughts on finding God at places you least expect.

She wrote, "Maa darshan deti hai bas dekhne ke liye mann mein bhakti chahiye. My biggest strength is my Belief in The Divine This was just a scene but this little girl’s innocence captivated me."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post from the sets of Anupamaa:

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has been in the industry for a long time and has been a part of projects like Sanjeevani, Parvarrish, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Bhabhi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, and Adaalat among others. However, she gained popularity with Sarabai v/s Sarabai and became a household name with her TV show Anupamaa.

Anupamaa heads for a leap; Anuj-Anupama separated

The makers and the channel dropped a shocking promo for Anupamaa. Pinkvilla was the first one to drop the pictures of Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's post-leap look. Anuj will be seen losing himself as Anupama rejects his proposal. Meanwhile, Anupamaa will be seen taking over an old age home and dedicating herself to old people's service.

