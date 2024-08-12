Rupali Ganguly's reunion with Ratna Pathak, Satish Shah and other Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast is all things nostalgic; WATCH

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name owing to her performance in Anupamaa. Despite running busy due to her shoot and schedules, the actress makes sure to spend quality time with family members and reunite with her friends. Only recently, Rupali met the cast of her previous show, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, and shared a video of the same. She reunited with Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah, and others, treating fans with insight into their fun reunion.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Anupamaa fame posted a video and is heard saying, "Hi guys, hello. I have a surprise. Aawazein aa rahi hai peeche se (Can you hear the noise in the background?). So, I'm sure you must have guessed what's going on. Yeah, it is a reunion again." The next moment, Rupali focuses the camera on Satish Shah and JD Majethia.

When she brings Ratna Pathak in the frame, the former Bigg Boss 1 contestant refers to the veteran actress as 'anti-social media.' This is because Khoobsurat actor have no presence on social media platforms. Further, in the frame, we can spot Deven Bhojani, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan, and other cast members of the show. Also, Ganguly mentioned that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has become 20 years old. The actress shared the video with the caption, "Sarabhais (heart emoji)."

Reacting to the heartwarming video, one of the fans wrote, "Best surprise live your looking just gorgeous rupali maa." Another user expressed, "Ohhh my Goodness... My faveee Monisha with the entire SVS family.... Thank you so much @rupaliganguly ma'am for this session." Furthermore, a comment read, "So so amazing Surprise thank you love this live session worked like an Medicine our much needed dose thank you so so much @rupaliganguly."

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly played the role of Monisha, a middle-class daughter-in-law to Satish Shah and Ratna Pathak. Her conversation with her onscreen mother-in-law, Maya (Ratna), was one of the most inviting factors of the show. Produced by J.D. Majethia and directed by Deven Bhojani, it has two seasons. Time and again, the cast of the show nurtures their bonds with constant meet-ups and reunions.

