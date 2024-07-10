Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri recreate SRK-Deepika Padukone's 'Jaisa mei bolegi' moment from Chennai Express- Watch

Laughter Chefs is getting more interesting every day because of Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, and other popular TV stars who are present in the show. The actress, a couple of hours ago posted a funny video with Sudesh where they are seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's iconic "Jaisa mei bolegi" dialogue in a punny manner.

Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri's 2.0 version of SRK-Deepika's dialogue from Chennai Express:

Nia Sharma posted a video, where she was seen having a stern face, holding a stapula in her hand, and getting into Deepika Padukone's character (Meenamma). She can be heard saying to Sudhesh Lehri who is washing dishes, "Par jaisa mei bolegi waisa tumko karni padegi (But you have to do what I tell you to do)." Sudesh, can be seen smirking and telling Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul's) dialogue, "Jaise ab tak toh bahut chal rahi hai meri (As if what I want is happening)."

Take a look at the video here:



More about Laughter Chefs:

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment aired its first episode on June 1, 2023 at 9.30 pm. Talking about the cooking reality show, TV stars are put in a unique cooking setup. Popular faces from the telly world promise to make you laugh till your jaws hurt with their comic timing, and friendly interactions as they sail through their cooking sojourn.

When Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri tried making samosas:





The makers of Laughter Chefs released a promo where the Naagin 4 actress and the Dream Girl 2 actor tried making samosas. Nia was quick to observe that the samosas made by Sudesh were circular and not triangular in shape.

She said, "Bhature nahi banane humein (We are not making flatbreads)", to which the comedian adds, "Vishwas nahi hai mujh par? (You do not believe me)." The actress has to then explain that he needs to shape the dough in a triangular manner and not circular. Bharti Singh comes in the frame and says, "Amritsar jeet raha hai (Amritsar is winning)", to which Nia adds by saying that she is from Delhi.

Bharti Singh then says that Sudesh is from Amritsar and then the camera zooms to Krushna Abhishek who says, "Itne shows kiye but pehli baar Sudesh ji se jalan ho rahi hai. Sudesh ji, busy kaise hai partner ke saath (I have done so many shows but for the first time feeling jealous a Sudesh is busy with his partner)." The video ends with Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from Shah Rukh Khan-Sushmita Sen's film Main Hoon Na.

