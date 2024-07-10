Laughter Chefs PROMO: Nia Sharma warns against eating any dish prepared by Krushna Abhishek; Here’s why

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment has turned out to be a captivating watch for the audiences. The show, which is a delightful blend of situational humor and cooking errors, will next offer some more interesting bits of laughter with its entertaining bunch of contestants.

In the coming installments of the comedy show, Krushna Abhishek will be seen poking fun at others with his hilarious antics.

Krushna’s new act will make everyone go ROFL

The new promo of Laughter Chefs posted on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV opens with Krushna Abhishek stealing imlie (tamarind) from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s kitchen counter. He puts it inside his shirt.

When the comedian takes it to his wife Kashmera Shah, he fails to find it inside his shirt and indicates that it has slipped to his pants. Nia Sharma gets surprised at his act and goes, ‘Oh My God’. Krushna then asks Vicky to take the tamarind out of his pants, leaving everyone in stitches.

As Nia warns against consuming any food prepared by Krushna, he further disgusts her and states, “Arey aur khatti ho jati hai (It turns more sour).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Krushna ki harkat dekh aapka bhi reaction hoga ‘chii…’, lekin for sure aapko bhi ayegi dher saari hasi (Your reaction will also be ‘eww’ on Krushna’s tactic, but it will surely make you laugh).”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Laughter Chefs:

The upcoming episodes of Laughter Chefs will see close friends of the contestants joining and cheering them in the culinary battle. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and Tejasswi Praksh will come to support Jannat Zubair and Karan Kundrra.

Apart from these, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants will also appear on the show and are all set to engage in a playful banter with each other.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is set against a kitchen backdrop featuring six celebrity couples/pairs bringing out their unique dynamics while stirring yummy delicacies. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and mentored by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The show premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

