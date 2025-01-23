Baalveer actor Dev Joshi announces good news as he gets engaged in Nepal; drops stunning PIC with his fiancee Aarti

Remember Baalveer? The actor is no longer a child and has recently gotten engaged. Yes, you read that right! Dev Joshi, who rose to fame owing to his remarkable performance in the Baalveer show, is now engaged and has shared stunning pictures with his fiancee, Arti. The pictures have left his fans in awe, and they have been showering love on the actor.

Dev Joshi recently took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with his followers. He posted a video, captioning it, "And we decided on forever! Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and countless beautiful memories together." In the clip, Dev and his wife-to-be's faces are not seen, but they are holding hands, thereby flaunting their beautiful rings.

Take a look at the video here:

The scene is beautifully filmed against a calm backdrop featuring a Lord Ganesha idol, suggesting that the duo sought divine blessings as they stepped into this exciting new chapter of their lives together.

Later, Dev Joshi shared a photo with his fiancee, Aarti. The soon-to-be-married couple seems to have exchanged rings at Kamakshya Temple, situated in Nepal. The Baalveer actor can be seen wearing a white hoodie while Aarti is decked in an ethnic outfit. Both have red shawls wrapped around them and rudrakash mala around their necks. The caption read, "Together, in faith, love and life!"

Advertisement

Take a look at the photo here:

Fans were overjoyed with the delightful news and flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulations and messages celebrating the new couple. Many took to expressing their excitement and sharing their best wishes.

Reacting to the post, one of his fans wrote, "Many many congratulations to you life partner dev." Another one commented, "Congratulations to both i hope you guys have happy life you don't know how happy I am right now." Further, celebrities such as Aniruddh Dave, Aashka Goradia, and Pavitra Punia also reacted.

Besides playing Baalveer, Dev Joshi is known for shows like Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Chandrashekhar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Arjit Taneja’s latest tweet creates buzz among fans as actor drops hint about show’s future; READ POST