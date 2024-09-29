Baal Veer's Dev Joshi shares rare PIC with Shweta Tiwari from sets on his 10th Instagram anniversary; check out

Dev Joshi is best known for his role in Baal Veer. The actor completed a decade on Instagram today, and to celebrate the same, he shared a throwback picture with Shweta Tiwari. The actress had played a negative role in the serial.

Dev Joshi took to his Instagram handle to share an old picture featuring Shweta Tiwari from 2014's Baal Veer. He gave a fitting caption to the post that read, "To celebrate, I’m sharing the very first post back from 2014, a moment that started it all. Looking back and scrolling through every memory, adventure, and milestone was a wave of nostalgia that hit hard."





Dev further penned, "I’m beyond grateful for every single one of you who’s been a part of this journey. Your endless love, support, and encouragement have meant the world to me. Whether you've been here since day one or just joined the ride, thank you for sticking around, cheering me on, and sharing in these moments with me. दिल से धन्यवाद Here’s to the next chapter and many more memories to come!"



A young Shweta looks unrecognizable in the picture. For the unversed, she had played the role of Mahabhasma Pari, who had used all her evil powers to create chaos and destroy Parilok, where all the fairies resided. For the unversed, this was her first negative role on TV. During an earlier interview with NDTV, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress said, "This is the first time that I will be seen in a negative role. I like to experiment with different roles and the character of mahabhasma pari seemed interesting."

Advertisement

Shweta added that her role had a unique set of evil powers, which could influence a person's mind and force him or her to do her bidding. Her dressing style gave the character an edge, and she enjoyed every part of it.

To talk more about Baal Veer, it came on SAB TV. In the show, the superhero Baal Veer was the messiah and Parilok's savior, fighting with Mahabhasma Pari to save the other pari and their territories.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari enjoys candid moment posing with a glass of drink; fan says, 'Umar dekhiye ab'