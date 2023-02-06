Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promo: Niti Taylor-Ranndeep Rai's fresh 'Jodi' and storyline impresses viewers

Popular actors Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai are all set to star in the hit show Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2. Starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles, Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 has been entertaining the audience since 2021 with its intriguing twists and turns. Now as the show was taking a 20-year generation leap, Niti and Ranndeep are cast to take the show ahead. The makers have now shared a promo of the show post generation leap and fans are already liking Niti and Ranndeep's fresh Jodi and intriguing storyline.

Today, Niti Taylor took to her social media handle and dropped the promo of her show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In this promo, we see Niti asks, "Manav tumhe kya lagta hai, jab yeh baarish hoti hai baadal rota hai ya upar koi celebration hota hai." Ranndeep replies, "Muje nahi pata. Muje toh bas itna pata hai ki baarish mei traffic bohot hota hai." Niti says, "Kaash koi prince charming aaye, joh muje apni baaho mei utha le." Ranndeep says, "Tumhe uthayega toh duniya se nhi uth jayega." Niti says, "Shut up, how unromantic. Tum ne kabhi kisi se pyaar nahi kiya kya." Ranndeep looks at her and says, "Kiya hai, apne ghutno se joh abhi tutne wale hai. Tumhe uthana joh hai." Ranndeep then carries Niti in his arms and walks.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Kabhi Kabhi Ek Tarfa Pyaar Dono ke Liye Kaafi hota hai! Naye Pyaar Ki Nayi Jubaani! Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2 ki ek nayi kahaani, kal se raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par! With God’s blessings starting a new journey! Please shower this Jodi with lots of love #grateful #blessed #balh2."

Celebs reaction:

Several celebrities have reacted to this post and have dropped comments on Niti's post. Parth Samthaan wrote, "Congrats ladki", Krissann Barretto wrote, "Keep killing it!!! Baby Star", Hitten Ttejwani, and more have wished the actors for their new show.

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2:

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 premiered on 30 August 21 and starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Along with them, it also featured Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Manraj Singh, and many others in pivotal roles. Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.