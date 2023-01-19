Niti Taylor join hands with Ranndeep Rai for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2; 4 times she collaborated with top actors

Speaking about Ranndeep, the details of his character in the show are still under wraps. Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai are collaborating for the first time, and ardent fans of the show are on the edge of their seats to see the on-screen chemistry of this fresh pair. Having said that, Niti has been a part of several shows and music videos and starred opposite several top actors. Her on-screen chemistry with every actor was applauded by the audience and she gained immense recognition for it.

Popular actress Niti Taylor will soon be seen in Television's hit show Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 and will star opposite Ranndeep Rai. Starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles, Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 has been entertaining the audience since 2021 with its intriguing twists and turns. Now as per the latest development, the show is all set o embark on a 20-year generation leap, and makers have now roped Niti and Ranndeep to essay the lead roles post-leap. Niti will be seen essaying Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya's (Disha Parmar) daughter, Pihu Kapoor in the show. For the unversed, Niti was a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 1.

Here are 4 times Niti's paring with top actors won hearts:

Parth Samthaan:

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan are considered one of the best on-screen pairs and are loved by a massive population. Niti rose to fame after she starred opposite Parth in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Niti essayed Nandini Murthy whereas Parth played Manik Malhotra. The show and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from viewers. Recently Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4 premiered on Voot and is receiving the same love as the first season.

Nakuul Mehta:

Niti Taylor was also a part of Ishqbaaz and starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. The show was very popular amongst the masses and received immense love from viewers. Niti essayed the role of Mannat Kaur Khuranna and her chemistry with Nakuul and acting prowess were applauded by the masses.

Abhishek Verma:

In 2019, Niti Taylor joined hands with well-known actor Abhishek Verma for a music video titled 'Cappuccino.' This romantic song sung by R Naaz was also a hit and their chemistry was also loved by the viewers.

Pratik Sehajpal:

In 2022, Niti also collaborated with Pratik Sehajpal for a music video titled, 'Naina Mere'. Sung by Suyyash Rai, the song was released on 25th February 2022 and was loved by the audience.

Hiten Tejwani, Niti Taylor, and Ranndeep Rai comment on joining Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2:

Hiten Tejwani opened up about the pressure of entering Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 midway. He said, ‘It’s quite natural to feel the pressure when you are entering a show midway. But I don’t take such pressures in life. When I take up a role, I want to give it my all. The intention is to do justice to the role. In this case, too, I’m hoping for the best."

In an interview with ETimes, Niti said, "I can't divulge more about my character but I am glad that I will play the new lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Life has come full circle because I was also a part of the first season where I played Ram Kapoor's daughter. I played a supporting role in it and now I am playing a lead role in the second season."

In a conversation with the same publication, Ranndeep said, "It is a mystery how my character will enter the show and I can't share much. But I am hoping that people will like my work and shower their love on me, just the way they did when I was a part of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. I look forward to this new journey."

About Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai:

Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. She was also seen as a contestant in the hit show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti was last seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4 which started streaming on Voot on December 2.

Ranndeep Rai was last seen in the hit show Balika Vadhu 2 and essayed the role of Anand. It will be quite intriguing to see Niti and Ranndeep collaborating for the first time for Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2.

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2:

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 premiered on 30 August 21 and starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Along with them, it also featured Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Manraj Singh, and many others in pivotal roles. As the show was taking a 20-year generation leap, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were not keen on aging on-screen and thus decided to quit the show. Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.