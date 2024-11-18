Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Love, drama, and new beginnings await in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer this week

Sony Entertainment Television’s iconic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is back, bringing viewers a mix of heartwarming moments and surprising twists. After 13 years, the channel is re-running Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor’s show. It continues to captivate audiences with its timeless love story, offering a beautiful blend of romance and family drama.

This week, the drama intensifies as wedding bells ring for Ram Kapoor’s sister Natasha, played by Sumona Chakravarti, and Priya Sharma’s brother Kartik, portrayed by Mohit Malhotra. However, the celebrations take an unexpected turn when Kartik declares he won’t marry until Priya finds a groom first! Determined to fulfill his sister’s wishes, Ram steps in, setting the stage for moments that promise both laughter and love.

Here are five reasons why this week’s episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain are unmissable:

1. Ram and Priya’s unlikely connection

This week, Ram will enter Priya’s world for the first time. As he helps Priya find a suitable match, their interactions lead to a delicate balance of duty and unexpected emotions. The chemistry between the two characters hints at the beginning of something special.

2. Kartik’s bold ultimatum

Kartik shakes things up with his decision not to marry until Priya finds a partner. His condition adds tension and drama to the storyline, leaving viewers eager to see how Priya handles the situation.

3. Ram’s devotion to family

Ram’s deep love for his sister Natasha shines through as he takes it upon himself to help Priya. In doing so, Ram reveals a softer, more selfless side of his character that’s bound to win hearts.

4. Priya’s emotional struggles

Priya faces an inner battle between her brother’s demands and her own independence. Her emotional journey this week adds a relatable depth to her character, making viewers root for her happiness.

5. The start of a beautiful Love Story?

As Ram and Priya spend more time together, their relationship takes an interesting turn. Could this be the beginning of an unforgettable love story?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has made a return to television after years, reintroducing viewers to the timeless love story of Ram and Priya. Known for its heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters, the series once again promises to tug at viewers' heartstrings while delivering moments of joy. The show which made Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor household names will take viewers on a nostalgic ride.

Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television, and relive the magic of this timeless love story!

