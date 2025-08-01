Pati Patni Aur Panga: Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani announce their wedding - Deets Inside

Pati Patni Aur Panga is an upcoming star-studded reality show that has been in the buzz for a long time now. Several popular celebrity couples are participating in this game show and are set to entertain the audience. Among the participants is Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani. It was June 2025 when Avika and Milind got engaged. The duo are now set to get married. On the show, the beloved couple announced their wedding.

Advertisement

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani announce their wedding

Pati Patni Aur Panga is yet to premiere, but the first episode promises to be filled with unmissable moments. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani will be seen announcing the news of their marriage in the first episode. Now, in conversation with Bollywood Life, Avika and Milind have shared details about their wedding. When asked about their wedding date, Avika said, "Yeh saari information aapko milegi hamare pehle episode mei (All this information you will get in the first episode)."

Avika Gor even shared how she had the feeling very early that she wanted to get married to Milind. Praising her fiancé, the actress said, "He is the right man for me because he is kind, he is really understanding, he is really nice. This is exactly what I was looking for. So, when I saw him and understood what kind of person he is, it was clear that he is the one. I got this surety quite early but Milind took a little while."

Advertisement

Milind Chandwani then shared how he took six months to express his love for her, and now they have been dating for 6 years. He praised his ladylove for being kind and smart."

As the couple is now officially set to get married, fans can't wait for the duo to announce their wedding date. Speaking about their engagement, Avika and Milind got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 11, 2025.

The two will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga, which is set to premiere on August 2, 2025. Apart from them, several couples like Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and more will be seen on the show.

ALSO READ: Pati Patni Aur Panga: Here's what to expect from Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui-hosted shows' premiere episode