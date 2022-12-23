Bigg Boss 16: Has Ankit Gupta bagged Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey's next show?

Bigg Boss 16 house is full of drama, action and lots of entertainment for the viewers. Everyday we see the contestants leaving no stone unturned to be in the limelight. Everyday the makers of the show share new promos of the upcoming episodes and it makes the fans curious. Be it Mc Stan, Shalin Bhanot or Tina Datta, everyone is trying their best to get saved from the elimination. Well besides everything going on in the show, it has been reported that Ankit Gupta has bagged his next show.

With all the buzz on Twitter about Ankit’s elimination, it has been seen that the actor is still in the show. However, even if he gets eliminated, there is good news for his fans. As per The Times of India, Ankit has bagged his new show where he will play the lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s next. He is expected to leave for Chandigarh soon to shoot the promo of the show. A close source has revealed that after shooting the promo, the show will go on the floors and they are also planning to approach Aniruddh Dave to play the antagonist.

For the unversed, both Ankit and Priyanka Chaudhary became a household name after their stint in Ravi and Sargun’s Udaariyaan, in which they played a couple. Currently, they are inside the Bigg Boss house and till now we have seen them fighting with each other a lot but eventually getting back together.

About Bigg Boss

he show features Priyanka, Ankit, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Vikkas Manaktala and Sajid Khan. The elimination will take place in tomorrow's episode. Sreejita, who was the second contestant to get evicted was brought back as a wild card contestant along with Vikkas, recently. The makers have announced that the show has been extended by five weeks and the last episode will air on February 12.