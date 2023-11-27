Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan and more; Orry gives names of 5 celebs he'd like to see in show

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is currently in the news for making his debut on TV by featuring in the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. The socialite was seen as a guest contestant on the show and stayed inside the BB house for a day. After his exit, Orry got chatty with Pinkvilla and shared his thoughts about the contestants. We asked Orry to name 5 celebs he'd like to see in the controversial Bigg Boss house.

Orry names five celebs he'd like to see in Bigg Boss 17:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Orry names five Bollywood superstars he wants to see inside the controversial reality show. Orry says, "I would want to put in all the Khans. I would like to put in Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan." Mentioning the fifth name, Orry said, "With them, I would love to see the one and only Karan Johar, King Karan; that will be a lot of fun."

More about Orry's stint in Bigg Boss Season 17:

Orry's appearance in the latest weekend ka vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 17 surprised the audiences as well as the contestants of the show. When he graced the show's stage, the social media sensation had a fun banter with the show's host, Salman Khan. From revealing personal details about his name change to sharing insights about his much-talked-about professional life, Orry spilled many beans, making it a must-watch episode.

When he entered the Bigg Boss house, Orry was declared a wild card contestant. Bigg Boss had assigned the Dil, Dimaag, and Dum room members a task wherein they had to throw a party for Orry. Orry was asked to choose only one room as the winner, and after the task, he declared Dil's room members as the winner.

The next day, when Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan hosted their special weekend segment, they revealed to the contestants that Orry was a guest contestant and not a wild card entrant. Orry then bid adieu to the contestants and walked out of the show.

