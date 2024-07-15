Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan flaunts her perfect curves in black bodycon dress; sets screens ablaze with new VIDEO

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan sets the internet on fire every time she drops her stunning pictures on social media. The diva often treats fans with her killer looks and sensuous dance moves. She is also frequently seen vibing to the latest trends and songs.

Recently, Ayesha Khan shared a short clip wherein she is spotted shaking a leg to the latest chartbuster Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming movie, Bad Newz.

Ayesha Khan flaunts her moves in black bodycon dress

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ayesha Khan posted a video giving a sneak peek into her recent photoshoot. The actress is striking several poses for the lens in a black-colored body-hugging midi-dress featuring a plunging neckline. The strappy outfit seems to be a perfect fit for a casual outing or even for a date night.

Ayesha kept her appearance simple with minimal accessories and makeup. She is wearing a silver-coated handcuff bracelet, an identical nose ring, and clack-beaded earrings.

The 21-year-old highlighted her beautiful eyes with kohl which enhanced her overall aesthetic and gave more depth to her style. She opted for a wavy open hairdo and soft glam makeup.

Ayesha has the fans buzzing with her delightful moves on Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer song Jaanam from Bad Newz.

In the caption space, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant simply penned the lines from the track, “Ho na jayein hum bhi tere jaanam (I might become yours darling).”

Take a look at Ayesha Khan’s Instagram post here:

Netizens react to Ayesha Khan’s post

As soon as Ayesha dropped the reel on her feed, netizens could not stop but gush over her pretty looks and infectious moves. A user wrote, “If you were a song, you’d be the hottest single on spotify.” Another asked, “Itni pyaari kaise?” A third one stated, “You’re lit.”

About Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan started her career as a junior artist on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She appeared in Balveer Returns before shifting focus primarily to South cinema.

The actress made her debut in the lead role with Sandeep Raj’s Mukhachitram alongside Vikas Vasishta. Ayesha tasted fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 17 where she was constantly seen locking horns with ex-Munawar Faruqui. She will appear next in Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar.

