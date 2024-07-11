Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan witnesses heartwrenching casualty caused by an accident; shares DETAILS of tragic incident

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan, who is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry, revealed seeing a horrific indecent yesterday (July 10). Sharing more details about it on her Instagram story, Ayesha explained that she rushed the injured victims to the hospital, but unfortunately, one among them breathed his last due to severe injuries.

Ayesha Khan witnesses tragic incident:

Firstly, Ayesha Khan shared a picture on her Instagram story and said, "The past 18 hours have been insanely tragic." In her second Instagram story, the actress revealed what happened in the past hours and how she was involved in it.

She assured her well-being to her fans and then wrote, "We saw two people injured on the Mrinal Tai flyover yesterday; one was bleeding and was in a better condition comparative to the other one who fell from the flyover after the accident on the service road. (At least four-floor height) Took them to the hospital, And the latter couldn't survive and was declared dead last night."

In the following story, the Bigg Boss 17 fame expressed her disappointment, saying that some people even covered the story but didn't approach to help the victims. Ayesha even showed the location (in Goregaon) where the tragic incident happened.

Take a look at Ayesha Khan's Instagram story here-

With the help of social media, Ayesha Khan even urged people to drive safely and follow all protocols. She even mentioned that one shouldn't hesitate to help the victims in such cases as many fear falling into legal trouble and escape.

The actress expressed, "Hum chale jaate hai, peeche reh jaate hai vo log, vo parivar, junki puri zindagi isi afsos mein guzarti hai, ke kaash baahar na bheja hota, kaash ye na kiya hota, kash ye kar liya hota!! Aap sabhi apna khyal rakhein, I am repeating this again, drive safely, wear your helmets, take your life seriously, be kind, and be happy!"

Take a look at Ayesha Khan's Instagram stories here-

About Ayesha Khan's work life:

After her stint in the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan has been riding high on success and has featured in numerous music videos. She gained a massive fan following on social media, where she keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

