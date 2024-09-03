Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala shares heartwarming family moments from the sets of First Copy

Comedian Munawar Faruqui's wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, recently posted a sweet video on her Instagram story that has left fans delighted. Along with the video, she also treated fans with a picture of their kids visiting their father on his sets. Although the Bigg Boss 17 winner maintains an active presence on social media, he stays away from posting about his personal life. As a result, these rare glimpses delighted his fans.

In the video, Mehzabeen Coatwala and Munawar Faruqui can be seen smiling for the camera, with a heart emoji accompanying the clip. Following the video, Mehzabeen shared an adorable photo of their kids on the sets of Munawar's upcoming series, First Copy. The picture features the two children proudly holding a clapperboard that reads "First Copy" at the top.

Check out the pictures of Mehzabeen Coatwala here:

Expressing her excitement, Mehzabeen wrote in the caption, "Can't wait #firstcopy. Baby S and Baby M super happy for their dad." The post has garnered a lot of attention from fans, who are eagerly waiting for Munawar's new project.

For those unfamiliar, Munawar Faruqui married Mehzabeen Coatwala, a makeup artist, in a private ceremony in May 2024. Mehzabeen has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Munawar, on the other hand, was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a six-year-old son, Mikael. Reportedly, it was actor Hina Khan who introduced Mehzabeen and Munawar.

On the other hand, First Copy is Munawar's first web series that also stars Raza Murad and Ashi Singh. The comedian-turned-actor has been actively sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets in Hyderabad.

Last year, Faruqui garnered immense attention for his stint in Bigg Boss 17. During the show, his romantic affairs and personal life were scrutinized. He lifted the winner's trophy, and Abhishek Kumar ended up as the runner-up.

