Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt VIDEO post: 'Universe was kind to us...'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the popular couples in the television industry. From participating in Bigg Boss 17 to being each other's anchor during tough times, they have come a long way. Today (December 14), they are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary. Marking the special occasion, Ankita and Vicky shared a collaborative post, expressing love, joy, and happiness for their togetherness.

On her official Instagram, Ankita posted a video that featured the first picture of herself and Vicky. The Pavitra Rishta fame opened up about how she instantly felt a connection with Vicky and decided to marry him. She spoke about meeting him for the first time in a club. On the other hand, Vicky Jain also narrated his side of the story. He said that Ankita was always there in his mind, and hence, he developed no sense of liking for any other woman.

In the caption, Ankita wrote, "They say matches are made in heaven; well, then I think no matter how cheesy it gets, heaven really wrote our love story. You know that feeling of meeting someone for the first time and feeling at home? I guess the universe was kind to us because that’s how we felt—at home—with each other."

She further added, "It’s been 3 years, and still, it feels like it happened yesterday. We’re soulmates, lovers, and moreover best friends! Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to us. I know there are so many more moments to come and cherish together. But today, let’s celebrate nothing but love."

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. During their stint in Bigg Boss 17, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship. Later, they were seen together in a music video and cooking-based reality show, Laughter Chefs.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Urvashi Dholakia opened up on how TV shows changed their lives