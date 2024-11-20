Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra and Edin Rose get off on wrong foot, latter says ‘Kisika baap…’; Alice Kaushik calls wildcard entrant ‘b*tch’

Bigg Boss 18 welcomed three new wildcard entrants to the house in Episode 45 on November 19- Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry. On the very first day, Edin got into an argument with contestant Avinash Mishra. The existing female housemates also turned their back on the new wildcard entrants and called them names as they sat only with the boys.

During dinner, Edin Rose and Aditi Mistry were discussing the nominated contestants of the week. They expressed that they thought Tajinder Bagga would be out of the house this week as he has no involvement. Avinash Mishra questioned how they could come to such a conclusion without watching all the episodes.

Edin stated that except for the second week, she had watched all episodes of Bigg Boss 18. Avinash shared that if she had watched the episodes, she would have known the function of Time God, and wouldn’t ask him. This irked Rose and she replied, “Ye aapka superiority complex kahi aur chalta hoga because I have a god complex. Jhapat ne se pehle purra sun liya karo.”

(Your superiority complex won’t work here because I have a god complex. Listen well before replying.)

Yamini who was also sitting there asked them to be nice to each other at least for a day. But Edin said, “Kuch logon se toh expected hi tha na ghar mein aane se pehle. Inka toh top mein hi tha. (It was expected from a few housemates and he was on top of the list).” Avinash Mishra smiled and asked her about the list she made in the washroom.

In response, Edin said, “Nahi pasand toh nahi pasand, tere muh pe bol raha hu nahi pasand hain tu. (I am saying it to your face that I don’t like you).” “Same here,” replied Mishra and the wildcard entrant asked him to shut up.

Edin continued, “Batana aur seekhana ek tareeka hota hain, kisika baap banna aur ek tareeka hota hain. Jab tak show mein hu na, teri naak mein dum karke jayungi. Aur kuch? Bhaukta rehta hain. (There’s a difference between saying and teaching, and pretending to know everything. I will keep annoying you as long as I’m on the show. Anything else? Keep barking.)”

The next morning, in conversation with Kashish Kapoor, Alice Kaushik said that she would use the term that Kapoor used to describe Edin and said, “Bitch.” The MTV Splitxviilla X5 fame agreed.

