Bigg Boss 18, Dec 22 Written Update: Shilpa Shirodkar asks Salman Khan 'don't be sarcastic' after she gets furious at Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18, Dec 22: Today's episode was packed with unlimited fun as Bharti Singh and Mannara Chopra appeared as guests to announce Laughter Chefs season 2. On the other hand, Shilpa Shirodkar asking Salman Khan not to be sarcastic toward her also grabbed our attention. During a task when Shilpa was explaining how Avinash Mishra keeps intervening in others' issues, the Tiger 3 actor took a jibe at the actress.

In the task, she explained, "Yeh har insaan ke mudde mein ghusta hai, poke karta hai. Pehle toh aake mere saath one-on-one conversation karta hai aur fir wo points aur words use karta hai later on. Khud narrative set karta hai aur uska ilzaam mujh pe daalta hai (He meddles in everyone's issues and pokes. First, he comes and has a one-on-one conversation with me, then uses those points and words later. He sets the narrative himself and puts the blame on me)."

Shilpa further added that Avinash thinks that if she does not argue about her opinion, he assumes her to be wrong. The actress stated, "Maine isko samjhayi thi yeh baat ki jab do log ek point pe baat karte hain toh dono ka point of view alag alag hota hai. One of the persons will either continue fighting for it or he'll say okay. Okay, ka yeh matlab nahi ki main aapke point of view se agree karti hun or karta hun. Lekin Avinash yeh maanta hai ki agar woh conversation chhor ke gaya hai, toh you agree to it."

"(I had explained to him that when two people talk on one point, then the points of view of both are different. One of the persons will either continue fighting for it or he'll say okay. Okay, it does not mean someone agrees with your point of view. But Avinash believes that if someone has left the conversation, that person agrees to it)."

Then, Avinash asked Salman Khan if he understood her point clearly or slipped into confusion. The Tiger 3 actor quipped, "Aaj se pehle kisi ne mujhe aisi koi cheez itni clarity ke samjhayi hi nahi kabhi woh bhi flashback mein leke jaake (Before today, no one has ever explained anything like this to me with such clarity, that too by taking me into flashbacks)." Since she was already furious at the Nath actor, she asked Salman, "Aap, please don't be sarcastic, Salman."

