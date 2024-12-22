Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'manipulator' and backstabber; latter reacts 'Isey lagta hai show sirf uski wajah se chal raha hai'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting and dramatic with each passing week. After Digvijay Rathee's shocking mid-week eviction from the show, Shilpa Shirodkar's equation with Vivian Dsena has received much attention from the viewers. After the latter nominated her, their friendship hit bottom rock. In the new promo released by the makers, both are seen highlighting each other's traits based on their observations in the show. While Vivian believes Shilpa is a manipulator, the latter feels the Madhubala actor is quite overconfident.

The promo opens up with Vivian Dsena targeting Shilpa, and he says, "Main Avinash aur Eisha ke saath rehta hun. Yahi reason hai jealousy ka. Manipulation toh solid karti hain. Liar toh hain hi. Backstabbing, wahan bhi 4-5 chaaku lage hain, yahan bhi lagne wale the (I spend most of the time with Avinash and Eisha. This is the reason for her jealousy. She does manipulate. She is a liar. She backstabbed there (referring to Karan); there are going to be knives here (referring to his back), too)."

Reacting to his claims, Shilpa loses his cool and becomes visibly furious. She asserts that Vivian is using Avinash's narrative and not his own. Further, the actress mentioned that the Sirf Tum actor has been playing the victim card. "Vivian ko lagta hai Salman ki yeh show sirf uski wajah se chal raha hai (Salman, Vivian feels that the show is running only because of him)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Vivian aur Shilpa ne nahi chhodi koi kasar, dekhiye kya hota hai iss tu-tu main-main ka asar."

Take a look at the promo here:

Not only this, Shilpa also explained that the actor had not hinted at any desire to end their relationship during the past four weeks. In fact, he chose to selflessly maintain their bond. It has been since the last Weekend Ka Vaar that they have not been on talking terms. Time and again, Dsena has mentioned that he likes exclusivity in his bond.

