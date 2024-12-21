Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly calls Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh 'gamer jodi'; reveals feeling furious after he nominated Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss Season 18, famous for its drama, has captured the hearts of many viewers. In a recent episode of weekend ka vaar, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, made a notable appearance to discuss her thoughts on her husband's gameplay. Following this, Nouran's conversation with Vivian became quite the talk of the town. In a new interview, Nouran also expressed her views on Vivian's close friends, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

Nouran Aly recently appeared on Galatta India and had a long conversation about Bigg Boss Season 18 and Vivian Dsena's relationships in the house. When asked when she felt extremely disappointed with her husband, Nouran revealed she was extremely angry when Vivian didn't react after Avinash Mishra nominated him.

Nouran Aly shared, "Zero reaction boiled my blood." She explained how she understood Vivian Dsena's emotions for Avinash but mentioned how he could have confronted him. She said, "Vivian should have taken a stand for himself. At least he should have cut him off." Nouran revealed Vivian could have informed Avinash that he was hurt after being nominated but he didn't do so.

Later, Nouran also stated that Eisha Singh was stuck between Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra during the photo frame task. However, Vivian's wife agrees that Eisha's first priority has been Avinash. When asked who is the biggest game player from Avinash and Eisha, Nouran said, "Both."

She continued, "One alone won't be able to play a strong game. They are helping each other. They are not a romantic couple but they are gamer jodi."

Speaking about the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan will confront Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang for not showing support for their friend, Digvijay Rathee and saving him from eviction. Baby John actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen making special appearances on the show to promote their movie.

