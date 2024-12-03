Bigg Boss 18, December 2: Chaahat Pandey REACTS after Vivian Dsena calls her 'ghatiya'; Latter remarks 'Mera fart bhi iske...'

Bigg Boss 18, December 2: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun and Chum Darang's friendship reconciled, whereas Karan Veer Mehra discusses with Shilpa Shirdokar how Chum's opinion changes after she sits with Shrutika. However, a small but intense argument between Chaahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena grabbed eyeballs as it happened because of Chum.

It all started when Chum Darang mistakenly broke Chaahat Pandey's water bottle, and while informing Chaahat, she purposely blamed Vivian Dsena for breaking Chaahat's bottle in order to tease him. Vivian then told Chum not to make him and Chaahat fight as she is yet to be nominated. Vivian teased Chaahat for fighting whenever she got nominated. This comment left Chaahat furious.

Chaahat retorted how she has often been nominated since the first week and has always raised her opinion. She warns Vivian, saying, "Mere naam se bologe toh sunoge bhi. Bologe toh suneki bhi dum rakho (If you take my name, I will give it back)."

The actress accused Vivian of instigating her and mocking her. Sara Arfeen Khan asked Chaahat to calm down; however, she mentioned that Vivian started the argument. When Avinash Mishra showed support for Vivian, Chaahat lost her calm on him and asked him not to interfere.

Advertisement

Vivian Dsena remarked, "Mera fart bhi iske kaam aa jata hai show mei (If I fart, that will also benefit her in the show)."

Chaahat then yelled that Vivian had nothing to do in the show except farting. Vivian stated, "Ye ghar ki sabse ghatiya sadasya tu hai. Intelligent baate tere muu se achi nahi lagti (You are a pathetic contestant on the show. Don't make intelligent comments; it doesn't suit you)

Chaahat Pandey shouted, "Yehi toh aukat dikha rahe ho muje ghatiya bolke (You are showing your standards by calling me pathetic)." Vivian replied, "Aukat ki baat mat kar, teri aukat dikh gayi kal (Don't talk about standards; we saw your standards yesterday)."

Avinash also got into an argument with Chaahat during this. Meanwhile, Chum mentioned how she unintentionally sparked an argument between Chaahat and Vivian.

Apart from this incident, Digvijay Rathee and Shurtika Arjun also tried to clarify their misunderstandings, but it had a dead end. Digvijay showed his support for Chum, infuriating Shrutika. After this, Digvijay also locked horns with Rajat Dalal.

Advertisement

Later, this week's nomination task for Bigg Boss 18 was conducted. In this task, Eisha Singh, who is a Time God, had the special power to save only three contestants from nominations. The contestants who received less than three votes will not get nominated. However, those who get more than three votes will be nominated, and if Eisha wishes to save them, they will be safe from the nominations.

During the nomination process, Edin Rose and Karan Veer Mehra got into a massive fight where they charged on each other. Edin even age-shamed Karan Veer. By using her special power, Eisha saved Vivian Dsena, Yamini Malhotra, and Avinash Mishra.

Eisha allowed Chum Darang, Sara Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor to remain nominated.

After a lot of discussions, arguments, and chaos, the contestants who are nominated for this week in Bigg Boss 18 are - Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for regular updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, December 1: Furious Avinash Mishra threatens Chaahat Pandey 'Bata dunga 2 saal ki baate'; Salman Khan schools them