Bigg Boss 18, December 1: Furious Avinash Mishra threatens Chaahat Pandey 'Bata dunga 2 saal ki baate'; Salman Khan schools them

Bigg Boss 18, December 1 weekend ka vaar episode, led by Salman Khan, kept audiences entertained throughout. Salman also conducted a task where two contestants - Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee - were participants, and contestants had to choose one among them who they feel is the sidekick of the house. During this task, Chaahat Pandey and Avinash got into a fight, and Salman schooled both of them for their behavior.

During the task, Chaahat Pandey was called to express her opinion and reveal who she thinks is the sidekick between Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee. Chaahat called Avinash a sidekick and mentioned how he is often influenced by Vivian Dsena. Chaahat claimed that Avinash only listens to Vivian and said, "Agar Vivian kahe bartan dhone toh voh chaat chaat ke dhoenge, table saaf karni hai toh chaat chaat ke karenge (If Vivian says then he will lick and wash the utensils or clean the table)."

Upon hearing this, Avinash Mishra called Chaahat "gavaar," and the latter retorted that she told the truth, which caused him to be hurt. Chaahat then hits the prop on Avinash, and he gets hurt. Avinash angrily questions her, "What the f**k is wrong with you?"

Salman told her that she just had to pull the prop; however, Avinash, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena claimed that she had purposely hit him. Avinash loses his calm and asks Salman, "Sir, if we reverse the situation, will this would have been handled so calmly?"

Chaahat Pandey argued that she didn't do it purposely and apologized to Avinash. He again called her "gavaar" and added, "2 saal dekha hu. Bata dunga na 2 saal ki baate, tumko idea bhi nahi hai (I have seen you for 2 years. I will tell those things)." Chaahat retorted, "Mai bhi bata sakti hu 2 saal ki baate (Even I can reveal what happened for two years)."

Chaahat argued, saying that she never comments on anyone's personal life. After the task, Digvijay was voted as the sidekick of the house. However, Salman praised Digvijay for handling criticism well and slammed Avinash for not taking the comments positively.

Salman Khan questioned Avinash for calling Chaahat "gavaar," and he mentioned how her language was not good and that she purposely hit with the prop. When Avinash said an educated person wouldn't behave as Chaahat did, he called her "gavaar."

Salman told Avinash that he could have politely stopped Chaahat. The host said, "No matter if Chaahat spoke to you rudely, will you also do the same?" Avinash explained the reason for his outrage and claimed it was his reaction to Chaahat's comments. The Tiger 3 actor said that he could have taken the comments positively.

When Avinash claimed that Chaahat crosses level while talking to him, Salman interrupted and reminded him, "Aapne bhi bohot sare level cross kiye hai iss ghar mei (Even you have crossed many levels in this house)."

Salman showed support for Avinash and said that it was her misbehavior, but he should have reacted politely. Salman then told Chaahat, "Yeh joh language hai aapka, yeh better control it. Pura Hindustan dekh rha hai aapko (Control your language. India is watching)." You don't want to be seen like this."

Salman questioned Chaahat's way of talking and tone and mentioned her actions and words were wrong.

Apart from this incident, MTV Hustle 4 judged Ikka and Raftaar were also seen as special guests on Bigg Boss 18. Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri also entered the house to have a fun interaction with the contestants. No eviction was announced this week in Bigg Boss 18.

