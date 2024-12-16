Bigg Boss 18: Yamini Malhotra was UPSET on being compared to Shehnaaz Gill? ‘Wo toh ek ladke ke…’
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Yamini Malhotra has often been compared to former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Read on to find out how she reacted after getting compared again.
Bigg Boss 18 is providing non-stop entertainment to viewers. To stir things up, a few female wildcard contestants were introduced in the show. Among them, Yamini Malhotra has proved to be a fearless contestant who has grabbed headlines since the very first week. She has also been compared by netizens to former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Now, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant has reacted to the same.
It has been doing rounds on the internet for the last few weeks that Yamini Malhotra resembles Shehnaaz Gill. Viewers drew comparisons between them owing to their bubbly personality. However, it didn’t sit well with Yamini Malhotra. Shrutika Arjun called her out for imitating Shehnaaz Gill.
In one of the recent episodes, Shrutika told Yamini, "Vajood means identity, right? Here, even her friends have agreed... and even I have not seen Yamini's identity. It is because she is trying to imitate one of Bigg Boss' ex-contestants. I don't want to take her name, but she is in that character." Kashish Kapoor tried to defend Yamini.
Karan Veer Mehra, came out in support of Shrutika and added, "Quote aapka hai ke 'mereko toh makers ne bheja bhi iss liye hai kyunki main waise lagti hu' (Quoting you, ‘the makers have sent me because I look like her’)."
Yamini’s response shocked everyone as she hit back saying, "Uska toh track hi alag tha, voh toh ek ladke ke peeche lagi hui thi (Her track was different. She was after one guy)."
For the unversed, Yamini Malhotra entered the house along with Edin Rose and Aditi Mistry. Mistry got eliminated as she failed to make connections inside the house after a week of staying.
Talking about Bigg Boss 18, in the latest episode, Tajinder Bagga got eliminated. Nominations for Week 11 will take place today (December 16).
