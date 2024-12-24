Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena discuss their strategy as they talk about Eisha Singh's game; former says 'main aur tum akele khel lenge'
In the new promo for Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra are heard talking about their strategy and game. Take a look.
Bigg Boss 18 has witnessed numerous dramatic twists and developments in the last few days. From double eviction to Kashish Kapoor calling Avinash Mishra a womanizer, it has become one of the most talked about shows in the town lately. Now, the makers have released a new promo wherein Avinash and Vivian are seen talking about the game. Not only this, but the former also shares his thoughts on Esha Singh and her game.
Avinash tells the Madhubala actor, "Eisha, Rajat se baat kar rahi hai? Dekh usne mujhe clearly bola hai ki they (Karan and Rajat) might play together and agar kuchh option aaya chun ne wala toh I'll choose Rajat kyunki mujhe pata hai ki woh mujhe bachayega bhi aur chot bhi nahi maarega (Eisha is talking to Rajat? See, she has clearly told me that they (Karan and Rajat) might play together, and if any option comes to choose from, then she'll choose Rajat because she knows she will save her and will not hurt her)."
The Nath actor added, "I said fair enough. Agar kisi moment pe aisa lage toh main aur Vivian akele khel lenge (If at any moment, if you feel like it, Vivian and I will play alone)."
Reacting to the same, Vivian said, "Woh uska personal call hai. Iss particular situation mein tum apne point pe clear ho, main apne point pe clear hun. So, jiske jo choices hain and options hain, usko choose karne ki puri liberty hai (That is her personal call. In this particular situation you are clear on your point, I am clear on my point. So, whoever has choices and options has complete freedom to choose)."
The caption of the promo reads, "Avinash aur Vivian kar rahe hai game plan! What did Avinash have to say about Eisha?"
Watch the promo here:
For the unversed, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen Khan are nominated for this week.
