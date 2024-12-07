Bigg Boss 18: Which contestant are Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta supporting in Salman Khan-hosted show?

Bigg Boss 18 is garnering a lot of buzz owing to the controversies and fights taking place inside the house. Many of the popular television stars are also glued to screens following the controversial reality show and supporting their friends. Ravi Dubey, a prominent actor and producer in the television world, has recently opened up about a Bigg Boss 18 contestant who is a close friend of his. Can you guess the name?

Ravi Dubey is supporting none other than Vivian Dsena this season. Tagged as ‘channel’s ladla,’ Vivian Dsena has been earning immense support from his fans and friends. Talking about him, Ravi Dubey shared, “Bohot bright hai yaar, he’s such a warm guy. He is a very close friend of mine; he’s worked with us."

In the same conversation, Dubey admitted he hasn’t been following the current season of Bigg Boss 18 closely; he shared that he has caught glimpses of Vivian through social media clips. Based on what he has seen, Ravi called him ‘graceful, a warm person with a good heart.’.

Ravi, along with his wife Sargun Mehta, extended their best wishes to Vivian, saying, "Me and Sargun are always wishing him all the best!"

For the unversed, during a conversation with Tajinder Bagga inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Vivian Dsena stated that his favorite TV actor is Ravi Dubey. Calling him talented, Dsena showered praises on him. Vivian and Ravi have collaborated on the TV show Udaariyaan, where Vivian made a cameo appearance as Sartaj.

Meanwhile, talking about Vivian Dsena's stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show, netizens are divided. While many are of the opinion that he has no major contribution to the show, others think he is playing the game smartly.

On the other hand, a section of television actors, including Niti Taylor, Garvita Sadhwani, and Kedar Aashish, among others, have shown their support for contestant Karan Veer Mehra.

