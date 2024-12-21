Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan's cute banter with Baby John actors Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi is unmissable; host throws THIS challenge at Varun Dhawan

Bigg Boss Season 18 has been in the headlines ever since it premiered. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the show, featuring host Salman Khan, often change the situations and bonds in the house. Now, in the forthcoming weekend episode, Baby John actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen making a special appearance on the show to promote their film.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 tonight's episode on their official social media page. In this promo, it can be seen that Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan groove to Baby John's song Nain Matakka and perform the hookstep with Salman Khan. The host then teases them while performing the hook step "We have done this 5 times. If we do it again, my eyes will be hurt."

Salman Khan then challenges Varun Dhawan, "Mere dialogue hai—Mujh par ek ehsaan karna..." He then tells Varun to recite the dialogue in a baby voice and style. Varun then accepts the challenge and perfectly enacts the baby while reciting the dialogue.

Watch Baby John actors' interaction with Salman Khan here-

The caption of this promo read, "Christmas celebrations mein chaar chaand lagenge, jab Weekend Ka Vaar par Salman Khan aur Varun Dhawan ek saath aayenge."

Speaking about Baby John, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including actors like Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh (marking her Bollywood debut), Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and many others in supporting roles. Atlee is set to hit the big screens soon as a producer with this film. Baby John is helmed by Kalees and is slated for release on December 25, 2024. The movie also features Salman Khan in a special cameo appearance.

Advertisement

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, wild card contestant Digvijay Rathee was recently evicted from the show by the contestants. In tonight's episode, Salman Khan will question his friends for not supporting Digvijay before he was evicted from the game. Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes premiere at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena want THIS contestant to get evicted midweek; Chum and Eisha break down