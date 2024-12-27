Bigg Boss 18: Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Sara Arfeen Khan for getting aggressive towards Karan Veer Mehra; claims she's 'playing victim card'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting more dramatic as the contestants are now creating more chaos in the house while the show slowly inching toward the grand finale. Following the Kashish Kapoor vs. Avinash Mishra flirting video row, the new issue that has kept the viewers on edge is Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan getting indulged in a physical altercation. Reacting to the same, Rajiv Adatia shared a note slamming the latter for her aggressive behavior.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, "When Sara hits people, it’s ok. When she throw things it’s ok.. aaj Karanveer tried to hold her back from being aggressive, and she is playing the victim card! Rehende Sara!! The audience is not dumb! #bb18"

Take a look at the tweet here:

Rajiv Adatia is one of the ardent viewers of the show and never hesitates to share his opinion about the current season and its contestants. He has always been vocal about his thoughts when it comes to the Bigg Boss.

Talking about the incident, it all started when Shrutika disqualified Sara Arfeen Khan from the Time God task. Sara became enraged and vowed that she would push the contestants to get them disqualified. In rage and anger, she went to Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang, who were performing the task in pairs.

Eventually, Sara got into a physical clash with them. Expressing her frustration, the Singham Again actress attacked the duo's skiboard, making Chum and Avinash fall. While Vivian and Shilpa intervened to stop her and avoid the chaos, Sara attacked them too.

Meanwhile, things turned more serious when Karan Veer Mehra held her hands to stop her. However, their altercation made Sara fall, and hence, she started blaming him (as shown in the promo). In the upcoming episode, she will get teary-eyed before Vivian, and he will confront Karan to find out the truth.

