Bigg Boss 18, December 26 Written Update: Why did Karan Veer Mehra tell Kashish Kapoor 'Kitni gir gayi ho tum?' Latter responds

Bigg Boss 18, December 26 Written Update: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Bigg Boss assigned a Time God task to the contestants. The task was supposed to be played in pairs. During this task, Kashish Kapoor got into a fight with all the contestants as the task monitor, Shrutika Arjun declared her out from the Time God task.

It all started when Bigg Boss assigned the tasks to the contestants. The pairs performing the task were - Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh and Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar and Kashish Kapoor. The contestants had to walk on the road made in the garden area with their skateboards. The contestants who stopped moving and go off track will be declared out.

During this, the first pair who got out of the task were Vivian and Chaahat. Later, Shilpa was also declared out of the game. However, while Kashish Kapoor was walking alone, she stopped and Shrutika announced her eviction from the task. This decision did not go well with Kashish.

Kashish rebelled against Shrutika's decision and stood midway while not allowing the contestants to move ahead. Vivian and Chaahat tried to move Kashish but she refused to move and continued blocking the way. Kashish and Vivian both got into an argument where Vivian accused Kashish of being scared of nominations.

Karan Veer asked her to make everyone fall and Kashish stated that she would do that as well. All the contestants asked Kashish to move but she firmly declared that she would push everyone who touches her. Vivian pushed Kashish's skateboard but she stood at her place.

Kashish sat on the ground blocking other contestants' way. She told everyone that she would stay here and when she falls, she will push everyone else. Upon hearing this, Karan Veer Mehra said, "Gir toh gayi ho aur kitna girogi. Kitni gir gayi ho tum. (You have fallen down. How more will you stoop?)." Vivian said that Kashish is yet to stoop low.

Kashish told Karan Veer and Vivian, "Aapke level pe aayi nahi hu. Thoda aur girna bacha hai. Abhi tumhare level pe pochi nahi hu. Tham jao thoda, aur niche aa rahi hu (I'm yet to get on your level. I'm yet to stoop low to your level. Just wait as I stoop low)."

Rajat then asked Chaahat to give a towel to Kashish as she was sitting down while wearing a skirt. Shilpa Shirodkar also told Kashish to stand as her skirt was too up. Their argument continued for a long and both passed harsh comments.

