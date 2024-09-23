Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Abhijit Sawant STARES in silence at Nikki Tamboli with his injured finger as housemates voice against her

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 started in June and has been creating rage online. This is because contestants like Nikki Tamboli and Abhijit Sawant are making waves online with their charismatic personalities and engaging content. Now, the makers released a video where Nikki is complaining to the singer and asking him if he has any problem with her saying his name.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 makers released a promo where Dhananjay can be seen saying, "But it is understood right she won't do any work and she is going to do her stuff." Nikki Tamboli, while sleeping on the bed, replied to DP, "You cannot decide what has to be done." The latter then questioned her why she keeps mentioning Abhijit Sawant. To that, one can see Nikki replying, "My mouth, his name. What is your problem? Does he have a problem? If he has, then I will not take his name."

Tamboli then confronts Abhijit, who stares in silence. She asked him, "Do you have any issue that I take your name? If not, then thank you." The talented singer had a plaster on his finger, and it looked like he suffered a deep injury.

Amidst all of this, there has been a lot of speculation among fans about the finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. There are rumors doing roundabouts that the finale is expected to take place on October 5. There have been numerous fan pages of the reality show that have been discussing winners and finalists and have been adding to the excitement.

The Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality show has been raking in high TRPs. Rumors also suggested that fans have been disappointed, as the show would end in just 70 days if the grand finale happens in the first week of October. The earlier seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 lasted way longer.

Even though the rumors are doing roundabouts, the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 have not yet released an official date related to the finale episode. Fans are waiting to know who will be the winner of this season. Stay tuned to the Colors Marathi channel to know more about the same.

