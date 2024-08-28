Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Contestants tease Nikki Tamboli by singing 'Thukrake Mera Pyaar' as she decides to leave Arbaz Patel's group; WATCH

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show took a massive turn last weekend when Nikki Tamboli was shown clips wherein her group members Arbaz Patel, Janhvi Killekar, and Ghanshyam Darwade spoke ill about her behind her back. This left her agitated and she announced her exit from the group. In a fun banter, the co-contestants sang heartbreak songs as Nikki left BFF Arbaz's group.

Contestants Tease Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss Marathi 5

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the contestants of the show including Janhvi Killekar, Suraj Chavan, and Aarya Jadhao can be seen singing heartbreak songs for alleged love birds Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel as the former decided to distance herself from Patel and the rest of the group members.

They sang Thukrake Mera Pyaar, leaving Nikki and Arbaz blushing. Furthermore, Aarya sang another heartbreak song Pachtaoge for the duo which left them smiling and laughing.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Nikki Tamboli's angry reaction on video clips

On Bhaucha Dhakka episode this weekend, the host of the show, Riteish Deshmukh, made Nikki Tamboli see a few videos wherein she was spoken ill about by her own group members. Tamboli got extremely emotional as she felt betrayed by her group members and when asked about her thoughts, Tamboli mentioned that she felt disappointed seeing the clips.

She also vowed that she would not let anyone from the group lift the winner's trophy. She challenged this to the entire group and announced that she was no longer a part of their team.

Arbaz Patel and Janhvi Killekar against Nikki Tamboli

In the videos, Nikki witnessed a different side of her friends Arbaz Patel and Janhvi Killekar. In one of the clips, the duo were discussing Nikki's changed attitude after becoming a Captain.

In another clip, Janhvi was seen talking to Aarya about being carried away in negativity because of Nikki and added that Tamboli belonged to the Hindi Entertainment industry. She said that her career would not be affected while she (Janhvi) was a part of the Marathi industry and thus she might face issues after the show. Voicing her concerns, she said that her career might be affected if she doesn't correct her behavior.

Furthermore, in one of the clips, Janhvi and Arbaz along with Vaibhav and Irina were talking about Tamboli's 'Majha Group' statement. The group members criticized her statement and mentioned that the group doesn't belong to any one member.

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's massive fight

After Nikki separated from her group, Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the contestants were divided into groups of two. Nikki was paired with Abhijeet Sawant and Arbaz was paired with Aarya Jadhao. Patel was visibly upset with the pairing as he always had an issue with Tamboli and Sawant's bond.



In the previous episode, Arbaz and Nikki indulged in a massive fight wherein Patel broke the Bigg Boss house property. While Nikki tried to calm him down, he couldn't control his anger and later got emotional because of not being able to handle his aggression.

Last week, Irina Rudakova got eliminated from the show leaving Arbaz and Vaibhav emotional. Rudakova gave her BB currency to Vaibhav.

