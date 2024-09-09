Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Sangram Chougule enters as first wildcard contestant in Riteish Deshmukh’s show

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 has been keeping fans engaged and active with arguments, drama, and romance. Now, it took an interesting turn as the season’s first wildcard contestant entered the house. On the September 8 episode of the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show, bodybuilder Sangram Chougule entered the house.

Sangram Chougule, originally hailing from Kolhapur, is a significant personality in the body-building world. He has also acted in Marathi films. Netizens are excited to see him enter the show and bring more entertainment. They believe Chougule will be a tough competitor.

In the latest episode, contestants also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. Singer Salim Merchant performed for them and Riteish Deshmukh sent modaks prepared by his wife, Genelia Deshmukh. BB Marathi 3 finalist Utkarsh Shinde also appeared to play games with the contestants.

The contestants were assigned to prepare decorations for Ganpati celebrations. After the game, he praised them for doing it without any arguments.

Talking about Sangram, he is the winner of Mr. India six times and has won the title of Mr. Universe twice, in 2012 and 2014. He also owns a gym. Beyond his passion for fitness and body building, he is also an actor. He made his acting debut with the Marathi film Dambha.

On the other hand, the wildcard contestant entered after the elimination of Ghanshyam Darode aka Chota Pudhari. Since the very beginning of the show, he gave a memorable performance. He was straightforward in his words and his game strategy had the netizens divided. While a few appreciated his fiery speeches, others thought he was being too honest and should have a proper strategy.

Advertisement

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, 16 contestants entered the house, but four have already left the show. Some of the popular contestants currently inside are Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Suraj Chavan, Yogita Chavan, Abhijit Sawant, Dhananjay Powar, and Anita Walwalkar, among others.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 airs at 9 PM everyday on Colors Marathi.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Bigg Boss asks Nikki Tamboli if she wants chai; her response is RELATABLE; WATCH