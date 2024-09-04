Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Bigg Boss asks Nikki Tamboli if she wants chai; her response is RELATABLE; WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is one of the most adored seasons. The makers now have released a clipping where Bigg Boss is seen asking contestant Nikki Tamboli if she wanted a cup of tea. For all the tea lovers, her response is all things relatable.

In the History of Marathi Bigg Boss, season 5 is creating noise. As seen in the video, Nikki Tamboli was relaxing when Bigg Boss asked in Marathi, if she required a cup of tea. Bigg Boss then ordered contestant Jahnavi Killekar to make a cup of tea for Tamboli.

Jahnavi reacted shockingly by saying, "Are you serious Bigg Boss"? She then said no but if you are ordering me to do the same, will only do it for you Bigg Boss. The makers posted the clip with the caption, "जान्हवी निक्कीसाठी बनवणार ‘अक्कल’ चहा ‘BIGG BOSS मराठी’, रात्री 9 वाजता, फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि विनामूल्य @officialjiocinema वर.#ColorsMarathi #BIGGBOSSMarathi #JioCinema #BBM #EPK." (Janhvi is going to make "Akkal" tea for Nikki. Watch "BIGG BOSS Marathi" at 9 PM, only on Colors Marathi and for free on @officialjiocinema.)"

It is now seen that the atmosphere in Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house has changed. Contestants who were friends with one another have now become staunch enemies. Every day, it is being seen in the controversial show, that unique dramas are taking place.

It was seen in the earlier episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, that Arbaz Patel was being questioned by Riteish Deshmukh. The actor and host questioned Patel, about his feelings for Nikki, despite being in a relationship, outside the show, as per an ETimes report.

Advertisement

Contestants seen in the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house apart from Nikki and Varsha include Arbaz Patel, Suraj Chavan, Yogita Chavan, Abhijit Sawant Dhananjay Powar, and Anita Walwalkar to name a few.

ALSO READ: undefined