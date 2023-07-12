Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia enters Salman Khan's show as wild card contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the popular reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, continues to enthrall audiences with its drama, controversies, and high-octane entertainment. The show, which recently received an extension, has been keeping viewers hooked with its intense and unpredictable twists. Adding to the excitement, the latest news reveals that social media sensation and actress Aashika Bhatia is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant. The anticipation surrounding Aashika's entry has skyrocketed after her cryptic social media post hinted at her participation in the show.

Aashika's recent social media post

According to sources, Aashika Bhatia, known for her massive following on social media platforms, will be making her grand entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as the first wild-card contestant of the season. Amidst the reports, she took to social media yesterday to share a cryptic post. In several interviews, Aashika mentioned how she keeps getting the offer to enter the reality show Bigg Boss on several occasions, but she could never accept it. Also, in her post, she wrote, "Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for sometime. See you on the other side." Instead of big, she wrote 'bigg', which hints at her entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2. This post piqued the interest of the netizens who tried their best to interpret it. Reacting to the post, one user commented, "Here she says about the other side which means she is definitely talking about bigg boss where we can see her true self"

Take a look at Aashika's post here:

About Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia is one of the well-known actresses in the showbiz world who has been a part of numerous shows and films. The actress started her acting career at the age of 9 and got recognition for featuring in a mythological show Meera. She has numerous hit TV shows to her credit including Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ek Shringar - Swabhimaan, and others. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's popular film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

