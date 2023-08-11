Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Sehajpal REVEALS who has potential to win the show

Pratik Sehajpal is a popular personality who has grabbed the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15. The runner-up of the fifteenth season of the reality show became a popular face with his stint in the reality TV show space. As the current season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on air, audiences are expecting the former contestants of previous seasons of the show to root for their favorite contestant. Bigg Boss loyalists are eager to know which of the top 5 contestants enjoy maximum support. Now, to satisfy the curiosity of our readers, Pinkvilla got in touch with Pratik Sehajpal to pick who he is rooting for. So, read on to know his pick.

Pratik Sehajpal picks his winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Many celebrities including Karan Kundrra, Anjali Anand, and others have shared the contestants they are supporting and want to see lift the trophy. Talking about a potential winner, the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up said, "I can’t say who will win the show but everyone who's reached this stage deserves to be here. After Elvish has entered the show, he seems to be giving a tough competition to others. Wish them all the best. The most passionate one will win the hearts and maybe also trophy! Best one wins and better one loses!" Well, everyone will agree to this that Elvish changed the game after entering as a wild-card contestant and emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

Take a look at Pratik Sehajpal's favorite contestant here:

Current update on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan's reality show has finally got the top 5 finalists of the season. Contestant Jiya Shankar was the most recent one to get evicted in one of the recent episodes. Now, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani are currently locked inside the house eyeing the trophy. With only a few days to go before the Grand Finale, fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favorite contestant lift the trophy. Social media is abuzz with pictures and posts of the contestants. Most of them believe Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani are the top 3 deserving contestants who should win the trophy this season.

