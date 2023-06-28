Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aaliya Siddiqui drops BOMBS post eviction; Calls out Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2 aims to keep the audience entertained by streaming around the clock. Following Palak Purswani's elimination, Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, faced an unexpected eviction. Post her exit, Aaliya, a mother of two, had an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. In the video interview, she shared her response to Pooja Bhatt's claim of her portraying herself as a victim, having a 'confused personality,' and Salman Khan's advice to refrain from repeatedly discussing her personal life.

Aaliya Siddiqui's perspective on Salman Khan's asking her to avoid discussing her personal life repeatedly

"While it is expected for a star to support another star, Salman Khan's statement about me constantly bringing up my past with Nawazuddin on the show is incorrect. In the span of 12 days, I only mentioned Nawaz and our past twice, and it was done for a specific reason. Abhishek (Malhan) insisted that I share my personal life with him since he was unaware of the details. It was a brief and general discussion that lasted for merely five minutes. The second time I spoke about it was when we were in the kitchen, and Abhishek inquired about my love story. Even then, my response was minimal."

Aaliya says that she was certain, Salman would support Nawazuddin

Expressing her thoughts, Aaliya mentioned, "While everyone was discussing their personal lives, Salman singled me out. It's understandable that he would naturally support Nawazuddin, considering their past collaborations and support for each other. However, I didn't let this bother me too much because I already anticipated his inclination towards Nawazuddin. Frankly, it doesn't impact me. In fact, I acknowledged my own mistakes and offered an apology."

Main bechaari nahin hun Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya addresses Pooja Bhatt's accusation of her playing the victim card

"From the very beginning, I have made it clear that I am not seeking pity or portraying myself as helpless ('bechari'). During the show's launch, Salman Khan asked me, 'You don't have followers, nobody knows you, and you haven't achieved anything. So, why have you come here? Do you think you can survive among the popular personalities inside the house?' I didn't have the opportunity to express myself fully at that time due to time constraints. However, I would like to emphasize that my voice has always been raised against injustices. It was my fearless nature that made me a 'Breaking News' and not because of me being Nawazuddin's wife. I have consistently spoken out against wrongdoings, and I will continue to do so in the future if I witness any form of injustice," asserted Aaliya Siddiqui.

